The ROCORI boys basketball team dropped a road contest at Alexandria by an 83-48 final score. The Spartans will host Apollo on Tuesday night in Cold Spring.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sauk Centre 64, Kimball 36

Foley 77, Pine City 48

LPGE 64, St. John’s Prep 50

TUESDAY

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15

Apollo @ ROCORI 7:15

Foley @ Cathedral 7:15

Sartell @ Willmar 7:15

Detroit Lakes @ Tech 7:30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Royalton 76, ROCORI 27

TUESDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Big Lake 7:15

Cathedral @ Melrose 7:15

Little Falls @ St Cloud 7:15

BOYS HOCKEY

TUESDAY

Sartell @ St. Cloud 7 PM

River Lakes @ Willmar 7 PM

Orono @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

GIRLS HOCKEY

TUESDAY

River Lakes @ Willmar 5 PM

St. Cloud Crush @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids (@ Sartell) 7 PM