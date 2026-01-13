Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The ROCORI boys basketball team dropped a road contest at Alexandria by an 83-48 final score. The Spartans will host Apollo on Tuesday night in Cold Spring.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sauk Centre 64, Kimball 36
Foley 77, Pine City 48
LPGE 64, St. John’s Prep 50
TUESDAY
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15
Apollo @ ROCORI 7:15
Foley @ Cathedral 7:15
Sartell @ Willmar 7:15
Detroit Lakes @ Tech 7:30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Royalton 76, ROCORI 27
TUESDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Big Lake 7:15
Cathedral @ Melrose 7:15
Little Falls @ St Cloud 7:15
BOYS HOCKEY
TUESDAY
Sartell @ St. Cloud 7 PM
River Lakes @ Willmar 7 PM
Orono @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
GIRLS HOCKEY
TUESDAY
River Lakes @ Willmar 5 PM
St. Cloud Crush @ Sartell/Sauk Rapids (@ Sartell) 7 PM