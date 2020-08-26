Lindor Launches Home Run To Lead Cleveland Past Twins

The Minnesota Twins fell to Cleveland by a 4-2 final score Tuesday night. The Twins fall to 20-11 on the season with the loss, but maintain a 1.5 game lead in the American League Central.

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber held the Twins mostly at bay, but Minnesota was able to cobble together a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, rookie relief pitcher Jorge Alcala served up a two-run home run to Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor that proved to be the game-winning blast.

Bieber threw six innings, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out ten. Twins starting pitcher Rich Hill lasted five innings and allowed just a single run on four hits.

The Twins will take on Cleveland again Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on WJON.