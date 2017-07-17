Legion Baseball Scores And Schedule
The St. Cloud 76ers advanced in the American Legion Sub-State District 12 tournament with a 6-2 win over Sauk Rapids in Sartell Sunday. The 76ers received votes in the final top ten poll of the season, but did not end up ranked.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell 6, Chutes 2
Little Falls 9, St. Augusta 1
Foley 9, Waite Park 6
MONDAY:
Winner's Bracket
Little Falls vs 76ers, 4 PM in Sartell
Sartell vs Foley, 7 PM in Sartell
Loser's Bracket
Sauk Rapids vs St. Augusta, 4 PM in Sauk Rapids
Waite Park vs Chutes, 7 PM in Sauk Rapids