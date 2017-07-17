Legion Baseball Scores And Schedule

Dave Overlund

The St. Cloud 76ers advanced in the American Legion Sub-State District 12 tournament with a 6-2 win over Sauk Rapids in Sartell Sunday.  The 76ers received votes in the final top ten poll of the season, but did not end up ranked.

ELSEWHERE: 
Sartell 6, Chutes 2
Little Falls 9, St. Augusta 1
Foley 9, Waite Park 6

MONDAY:
Winner's Bracket 
Little Falls vs 76ers, 4 PM in Sartell
Sartell vs Foley, 7 PM in Sartell

Loser's Bracket 
Sauk Rapids vs St. Augusta, 4 PM in Sauk Rapids
Waite Park  vs Chutes, 7 PM in Sauk Rapids

 

Categories: high school sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top