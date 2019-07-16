Legion Baseball Roundup

The Legion Roundup will include game summaries and upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

GOPHER CLASSIC AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Hosted by St. John's University Haugen Field at Becker Park

Six teams will play five seven-inning games each from Friday-Sunday, July 13-15, in Collegeville. A full schedule is listed below.

The Sartell Legion had a very good weekend at the tournament last week, as they went 4-1 over the weekend.

SARTELL 17 BROOKLYN PARK 9

The Sartell Legion defeated the Brooklyn Center Legion backed by fourteen hits, a pair of triples and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Tyler Gentile threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sartell Legion was led on offense by Dylan Notsch, he went 3-for-5 with two triples for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Tyler Gentile went 3-for-4 with a double for one RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and scored a run. Nick Greer went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dylan Gerdes went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s and he scored a two runs. Alex Lewis went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jarron Walther went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Jack Greenlun earned a walk, he had two sacrifice bunts and a stolen base and Riley Ahrndt scored a run.

The Brooklyn Park Legion starting pitcher was Riley Peterson, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and he surrendered six runs. Mason Klemperer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Kil threw 1 12/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Dreyer threw the final 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he surrendered four runs.

They were led on offense by Tanner Stein, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Riley Peterson went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Gavin Vita went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run and Zack Paape went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Devin Epding went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored one run and Nate Courchane went 1-for-2 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Sam Kil had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Matt Doebler went 1-for-3 and Joel Cruz scored a run.

MILLARD SOUTH (OMAHA) 5 SARTELL 2

The Millard Legion of Nebraska defeated the Sartell legion in a good ball game. No info on the Millard crew as no roster was available.

The Sartell Legion starting pitcher was Wes Nesland, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, he issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Greer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Dylan Gerdes, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Gentile went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Dylan Tschida, Riley Ahrndt, Jarron Walther and Nick Greer all each earned a walk.

SARTELL 6 MANKATO AMERICAN 3

The Sartell legion defeated the Mankato American Legion backed by thirteen hits and a very good pitching performance. Dylan Notsch threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sartell Legion was led on offense by Dylan Notsch, he went 1-for-2 for three RBI’s, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Riley Ahrndt went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Gentile went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Chase Heying went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jarron Walther went 3-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-4, Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4 and Christian Knellwolf scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Mankato was Griffin Gartzke, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Kuechle threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Isaac Turner, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Jackson Keller was credited with a RBI. Kawika Hashimoto went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Grant Hermer earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Hermer had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run.

SARTELL 9 ROCHESTER A’S 4

The Sartell Legion defeated the Rochester A’s backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and a triple. Jake Schelonka started on the mound he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, he issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Gerdes threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sartell Legion was led on offense by Jake Schelonka, he had a very good game, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a pair of doubles for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Jackson Greenlun went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jarron Walther went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a two runs. Dylan Notsch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile earned a walk and Christian Knellwolf scored a run.

The Mankato’s staring pitcher, Peter Lynch threw a complete game, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued five walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Neumann, he went 3-for-4 or two RBI’s and Luca Martini went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Keith Rittenhouse was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Travis Rittenhouse went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Aidan Merges went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Charlie Prisca earned two walks and Peter Lynch earned a walk and he scored one run.

SARTELL 6 MONTICELLO 3

The Sartell defeated a familiar foe the Monticello Legion to complete their weekend on a very positive note. The were led by ten hits and good pitching performances by Chase Heying, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he surrendered three runs. Colby Mathiasen threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up just one hit and he issued one walk.

Their offense was a led by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Gentile went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Dylan Notsch went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jackson Greenlun earned a walk and Christian Knellwolf scored one run.

The Monticello Legion starting pitcher Alex Otto threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Mason Lovegren threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Jacob Rasmusen went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Tommy Blackstone had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bret Schoen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jon Affeldt earned a walk and he scored one run. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Jace Pribyl went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Mason Lovegren went 1-1.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 4 WP SILVER STARS 2 (7/15 MAC)

The Chutes defeated the Silver Stars, backed by timely hitting, good defense and a good pitching performances. Jack Pelzel started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Blake Brown threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he surrendered one run. Jackson Jangula threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chutes were led by Jackson Jangula on offense, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two big RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Andrew Rott went 1-for-2, he scored one run and he had a stolen base. Ryan Jansen earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Eric Faust was hit twice by a pitch.

The Silver Stars starting pitcher Reece Johnson threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Silver Stars offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 with a double. John Huebsch went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Thomas Otto was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Gill went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Sam Holthaus was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Alex Dalbec was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

STC CHUTES 5 SAUK RAPIDS LEGION 0 (7/15 MAC)

The Chutes defeated the Sauk Rapids Legion backed by ten hits, including two doubles and a triple. The Chutes starting pitcher, TJ Neu threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issue one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Chutes were led on offense by Shane Corbett, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Weisser went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Andrew Rott had a good game, he went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double and he scored two runs. Jackson Jangula went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run. TJ Neu wen 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Revier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ryan Jansen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Eric Faust was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for Sauk Rapids, Trygve Hanson threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sauk Rapids offense was led by Tyler Hemker, he went 1-for-4. Brady Pesta, Brady Posch, Andrew Wollak and Logan Donahue all went 1-for-3 and Landon Lunser earned a walk.

FOLEY 6 COLD SPRING LEGION 5 (7/15 FOLEY)

The Foley Legion come from behind to defeat the Cold Spring Legion, backed by seven very timely hits and a pair of sacrifice flies. Mark Dierkes started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw 1 1/3 inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Alec Dietl threw 1/3 of an inning to earn a save, he gave up one hit.

The Foley Legion offense was led by Wyatt Zwicki, he went 1-for-2 with a walk off sacrifice fly for the game winning RBI and he earned a walk. Logan Thornton went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Colby Johnson went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Drew Beier went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. James Peschl went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Teff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Mark Dierkes earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Ryan Chmielewski earned a walk and he scored a run and John Chmielewski scored a run.

The Cold Spring Legion’s starting pitcher Rudy Notch threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cold Spring Legion was led by Sam Distel, he went 3-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and scored a run. Max Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Collin Eskew and Brett Sowada both went 1-for-3, both earned a walk and they both scored a run. Brock Humbert went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Dawson Hemmesch earned two walks and DJ Kron had a sacrifice bunt.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday July 16th

Little Falls Legion at Waite Park Silver Stars (7:00) (MAC)

Sauk Rapids at Foley (6:00)

Cold Spring at Dassel (7:00)

Thursday July 18th

Waite Park Silver Stars at Sartell Legion (7:00)

Litchfield at Eden Valley-Watkins (7:00)

SUB-STATE 12 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2019

HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD (SARTELL, MN)

Sunday July 21st (Four Games)

More info coming!