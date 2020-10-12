Last-Second Touchdown Sinks Vikings In Seattle

The Minnesota Vikings blew a late lead and lost 27-26 to the Seahawks in Seattle Sunday night. The Vikings are now 1-4 on the season.

Minnesota played a strong first half, with a Dalvin Cook touchdown and a pair of Dan Bailey field goals giving the purple a 13-0 lead at halftime. However, Cook left the game with an injury midway through the third quarter while the Seahawks mounted a comeback and eventually took a 21-13 lead.

The Vikings capped a long, 15-play drive with an Adam Thielen touchdown midway through the third quarter, then forced a Russell Wilson turnover before driving deep into Seattle territory.

Minnesota decided to go for a first down on fourth-and-one from the Seattle six yard line, but were stopped short. The offense then had to stand on the sideline and watch Wilson drive down the field for the winning score.

The Vikings will try to bounce back Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons at US Bank Stadium.