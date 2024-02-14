Weiner Dogs Ride Like The Wind In The Weekender

5

Blattner Company in Avon is hosting its hockey showcase to raise money for the Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey Program. Minnesota Warriors gives military veterans a place to support one another and helps them reintegrate into civilian life. The event is Saturday from 4:30 pm to 8 pm and features two games. The first game starts at 4:30 and is a Minnesota Warriors team vs. a Marco-sponsored team. Game two is at 6:15 pm and a Blattner team, featuring players from the company, takes on a 2nd Minnesota Warriors team. They will have several special guests on hand as well. The event is FREE to attend.