Stefan’s Dream Reigns Supreme In KVSC’s Annual Triva Contest

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- KVSC’s 45th annual trivia contest, Camp Trivia, came to a close on Sunday. The St. Cloud State campus radio station crowned Stefan’s Dream 25: Aurora Stefanis the winner with 13,070 total points at the awards ceremony held in Ritchie Auditorium.

Going into the last four hours of the 50-hour contest, Stefan’s Dream held a 520-point lead over It Just Doesn’t Matter, and a 910-point lead over Meyer Meyer Pants On Fire. To build drama, teams can’t see each other’s scores for the last four hours, or what they call blackout. It Just Doesn’t Matter fell just short, only losing by 20 points, with a total of 13,050.b Meyer Meyer Pants On Fire took 3rd place with 12,475 points.

The dynasty continued for Stefan’s Dream which has now won the last 4 contests, 6 of the last 7, and 12 overall. Also at the awards ceremony, KVSC honored long time station Manager Jo McMullen-Boyer, who passed away last summer, by naming the trivia hall of fame award that goes to a trivia volunteer each year the Jo McMullen Volunteer Award. The total points possible in the contest was 14,965 and 47 teams took part.

