Kepler Puts Twins On His Back Thursday

The Minnesota Twins defeated Cleveland 5-4 Thursday night at Progressive Field. The win salvaged the three-game series for the Twins, who are now 41-20 on the season.

Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler hit three home runs to provide most of the Twins' offense, with solo shots in the first and seventh innings bookending a two-run shot in the third inning.

Jose Berrios earned his eighth win of the season with six strong innings of work, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out six.

The Twins will begin a series in Detroit Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.