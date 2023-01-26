Johnnies/Bennies Down St. Scholastica

The St. John's basketball team dominated St. Scholastica 68-37 Wednesday night to improve to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in the MIAC. The Johnnies led 27-15 at halftime and outscored the Saints 41-22 in the 2nd half. Ryan Thissen led the Johnnies with 12 points and Carson Schoeller added 11 points and 8 rebounds for St. John's.

St. Ben's basketball grabbed firm control of the game against the Saints Wednesday night in the 3rd quarter and held on to win 69-46. The Bennies were led by Carla Meyer with 20 points and Sophia Jonas added 14 points. St. Scholastica was led by Lexi Imdieke with 18 points.

Both St. John's and St. Ben's will host St. Olaf Saturday at 3 p.m.