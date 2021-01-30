Johnnies Beat St. Mary’s 87-64 in Season Opener

COLLEGEVILLE -- The St. John's University basketball team came out swinging against St. Mary's University in their long-awaited season opener on Friday.

The Johnnies scored first to start the game and maintained the lead through the opening half. Heading into the locker room, SJU had the advantage over SMU 50-29.

In the second half, the Cardinals cut the deficit to 14 points, but never got any closer. The Johnnies kept the pedal to the floor and won it 87-64.

Eli Cave led all scorers with 27 points for St. Mary's. Colton Codute and Zach Hanson both scored 21 for SJU. Mitchell Plombon finished with 11 points, and Oakley Baker added 10.

The Johnnies improve to 1-0. They will travel to Moorhead to face the Concordia College Cobbers on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.