It Was a Great Weekend for Rox Baseball in St. Cloud [Photos]

I spent both Saturday and Sunday hanging out at Joe Faber Field for the opening weekend for the St. Cloud Rox. I was camped out side of the entrance both afternoons for the radio station, getting people signed up to win tickets and giving out tattoos.

We honestly couldn't have ordered better weather for the weekend. Sunny, low 70's, a gentle breeze blowing through the ballpark. It was a perfect blue bird day, both days!

Between baseball being back, the A+ weather, and the start of summer, everyone walking in was in such a great mood. Everyone had big smiles, the kids were ecstatic, the energy around the field was just contagious in the best ways.

Here are a few pictures I snapped over the weekend. It feels good to have Rox Baseball back in full swing!