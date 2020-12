The numbers say that Justin Jefferson's rookie campaign with the Minnesota Vikings has been similar to Randy Moss' legendary 1998 rookie season. So, who you got: Moss or Jefferson?

Lee and Dave debate the two a bit, talk about the Vikings' ugly win over the Jags and look ahead to the Tampa Bay game this Sunday.

