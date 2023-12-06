Improvements Needed at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - After more than 30 years of service, the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center needs significant repairs.

Officials are advocating the state for $12 million to update the center’s ice refrigeration system and move away from the outdated R-22 refrigerant currently in use.

Cory Portner is the Director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. He says as time goes by, it’s becoming more difficult to find parts for repairs.

It's increasingly more challenging for us to find parts and repair strategies. The refrigerant being phased out in 2020 drives the price of the refrigerant up per pound. The system gets increasingly more expensive as we move further away from the 2020 date.

If approved, the 12 million dollar project will include:

Reducing the size of one ice rink from Olympic size to NHL regulation size.

Replacing the outdated R-22-based refrigerant system with a new cooling system.

Replacement of dasher boards and other player safety systems.

LED lighting improvements to the arena.

Air handling and dehumidification system upgrades.

In November, officials welcomed Erin Campbell, Minnesota’s Management and Budget Commissioner, to tour the facility and lobby for the upgrades.

Officials are hoping the project will be included in the Minnesota State bonding request to the legislature in the next session.