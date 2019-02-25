Huskies Nearly Unanimous #1 In Latest Poll

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is the number one team in the country for a sixth straight week in the latest USCHO.com poll. The Huskies swept the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks over the weekend to improve to 23-4-3 on the season.

The Huskies received 49 of a possible 50 first place votes in this week's poll, with UMass (24-7) receiving the other vote. The Huskies are also the top team in this week's PairWise rankings and USA Today polls.

The Huskies will play at Western Michigan this weekend for a pair of games with the Broncos. Husky hockey can be heard all season long on The River 96.7 FM.