Huskies Lose Homecoming Game to Northern State

The St. Cloud State University football team fell to Northern State University in their homecoming game on Saturday night.

The Huskies started strong, scoring on their opening drive to take the lead 7-0. The Wolves got on the board in the second quarter, but SCSU still led 17-14 at the half. Northern State scored another touchdown in the third to top the Huskies 20-17.

St. Cloud State was penalized 10 times for a total of 105 yards, compared to NSU's seven penalties for 80 yards.

Dwayne Lawhorn completed 16 of 33 for 204 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and a sack. John Solberg finished the day with six catches for 111 yards and one touchdown. Peyo Parker added four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Huskies fall to 2-2 on the season. They will host Concordia University-St. Paul on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.