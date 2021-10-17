Wild Win Second Straight, Gophers Spoil Homecoming for Huskies

The Minnesota Wild kept the momentum going in LA with a win over the Kings, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Johnnies, and NDSU Bison posted dominant shutout wins, the Golden Gopher football team came out on top against Nebraska, and the SCSU men's hockey team came up short in their homecoming matchup against the University of Minnesota on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to North Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

RECAPS:

- The Wild toppled the Kings 3-2. Frédérick Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman, and Victor Rask each netted one for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 29 saves and allowed two goals. The Wild improve to 2-0 and will host the Jets at their home opener at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lumberjacks earned a 9-0 shutout win over the Minnesota Loons in Pequot Lakes. Granite City shared the puck well, as nine different shooters netted goals. The Lumberjacks outshot the Loons 95-8 in the lopsided win. Granite City improves to 9-1 and will travel to New Ulm to face the steel at 7:10 on Friday.

- The Johnnies earned their third straight shutout win 56-0 over St. Olaf at Clemens Stadium. Aaron Syverson completed 19 of 22 for 257 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Chris Backes added five passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Much like the week before, Henry Trost got in on the action for St. John's tallying 10 carries for 46 yards and three touchdowns as well as three catches for 35 yards. The Johnnies improve to 6-0. They will travel to St. Peter to face Gustavus on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

- The Bison also posted a blowout win, beating Illinois State 20-0. Quincy Patterson II completed 13 of 22 for 124 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. The Bison improve to 6-0 and will host Missouri State on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports

- The Gophers held on to beat the Cornhuskers 30-23 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Tanner Morgan completed 20 of 24 for 209 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions and Cole Kramer added one five-yard touchdown pass. The Gophers improve to 4-2 and will host Maryland on Saturday. Tune in to AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON at 2:30 p.m. to catch that matchup.

- The Huskies and Gophers had a fight to the finish in St. Cloud State's homecoming game. Tied up 3-3 at the end of regulation, the game went into overtime. There, the Gophers struck first, netting a goal just 36 seconds into the extra period to seal the 4-3 win. Sammy Walker led all scorers with two for Minnesota. Sam Hentges, Nolan Walker, and Easton Brodzinski each knocked one in for St. Cloud. The Gophers improve to 3-1 and will host UMD on Friday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports. The Huskies fall to 4-2 and will host the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The 2-3 Vikings will be looking to add another win to their collection when they face the 3-2 Panthers on Sunday. Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his third game with a hamstring injury, while Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is expected to return to action. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

