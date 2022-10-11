SCSU Homecoming Takes Over Campus October 17-22nd

St. Cloud State University is celebrating Homecoming from October 17th - 22nd this year.

St. Cloud State's Homecoming is the University's biggest red and black celebration of the year, with special events for students, families, prospective students, alumni, community members and more! Find out all the events taking place throughout the week as you celebrate what it means to be a Husky!

Celebrations technically started on October 1st with an Alumni Art Exhibit in the Paramount Theatre Gallery which will be on display all month long.

Homecoming week on campus is going to be a flurry of various events getting people together to celebrate all things Husky pride. There will be bonfires, a hockey puck hunt, multiple planetarium showings, and various sporting events like volleyball, cross country, soccer, and of course hockey.

The college I went to didn't have any sports teams or homecoming celebrations. Heck, the place shut down as I was going to it. So I've kinda adopted SCSU as "my college" even though I never took a class there. One of my best friends went there while we were living together, and I consider that close enough. I cheer for their teams, and buy red and black gear. I'll for sure be rocking my favorite Husky clothes during Homecoming this year!

