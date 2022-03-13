Huskies Finish Fourth at NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships

St. LOUIS, MO -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team came up short in their bid to defend their title.

The team competed at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in St. Louis, Missouri Friday and Saturday.

In the team competition, St. Cloud State finished in fourth with a total of 67 points. This year the title went to the University of Nebraska Kearney with a score of 127 points. SCSU was ranked 3rd going into the competition.

On the individual side of the competition, Garrett Vos finished second in the 133-pound bracket. Kameron Teacher finished in third place in the 285-pound bracket, and Joseph Bianchini finished third in the 141-pound bracket.

SCSU won national wrestling titles in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021 and has earned nine top-five finishes since 2011.

