Huskies Ink Dolan To Contract Extension

St. Cloud State University baseball coach Pat Dolan has agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep the longtime skipper with the team through 2025. Dolan has coached the Huskies since 2007.

The deal comes about a week after SCSU signed men's hockey coach Brett Larson to a seven-year extension that will keep him in St. Cloud through the 2027-28 season.

"I really appreciate (Athletic Director Heather Weems) giving me the extension because it helps with recruiting and it helps myself with job security," Dolan said. "Coach Larson got his big extension, now I got mine and we have things in place pretty good in Huskyland with a lot of great coaches and good programs.

This contract will take Dolan through his 19th season with the program. While he doesn't see himself coaching as an octogenarian, the Cold Spring native says he has a lot left in the tank and doesn't plan on quitting anytime soon.

"Definitely not the coach Gagliardi, but the tank is still more than half-filled," Dolan said. "Hopefully one or two more four-year contracts and I can hand the keys off to some other future Husky coach."

Dolan says that the SCSU job is his dream job, adding that he plans to be a "Huskies lifer." He says that while he might not catch former coach Denny "Skip" Lorsung's 28-year tenure as head coach, he does hope to make it over 20 years when it's all said and done.

For all of the success the Huskies have had on the field with multiple conference championships and lots of players playing professional baseball, Dolan says he is most proud of how his players have grown up off of the field.

"I don't have a lot of rules, but be on time, give 100% effort and give everything you can to not embarrass yourself," Dolan said. "Not striking out three times or giving up some home runs but making decisions that you won't regret."

