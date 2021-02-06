Huskies Fall to BSU 88-78

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team lost at home to Bemidji State University on Friday.

The Beavers got on the board first and the two teams battled through the opening minutes of the game before BSU ran away with the lead. SCSU trailed by 47-34 at the break.

With just over nine minutes remaining, the Huskies pulled to within 4 points of the Beavers. The teams jockeyed back and forth again and with just over two minutes left, St. Cloud had cut their deficit to three. Bemidji wasn't going down without a fight and went on an 11-4 run. The Huskies lost it 88-78.

Caleb Donaldson led SCSU with 23 points, three rebounds, and a steal. Anthony Roberts finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Josh Tomasi added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Huskies fall to 5-6 and will face the Beavers in game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.