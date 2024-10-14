Huskies Black and Red World Series Recap

HUSKIES BLACK AND RED WORLD SERIES

GAME ONE (Friday/Oct. 11th/Faber Field)

BLACK 7 RED 6

The Black defeated the Red in game one of their World Series, they put up five runs in the first inning. Two walks and an error and a Wilmis Castro the Black DH from San Juan, Puerto Rico drove one out for a huge grand slam. It remained five to zero till the fourth inning when the Red put up a run. The starting pitcher for the Black was righty Frankie Volkers from Maple Grove High School. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Righty Connor Doolittle from Littleton, Colorado closed it out with three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recored two strikeouts.

The Black offense was led by Wilmis Castro, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored pair of runs. Grayson Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI to drive in the winning run in the eighth inning, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Drew Luster from St. Michael-Albertville HS went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS earned a walk and he scored a run and Jonathan Pribula from Plymouth, MN earned a walk and he scored a run. Eric Bello from Manati, Puerto Rico scored a run, Liam Moreno from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin scored a run and Austin Koep from Northfield HS was hit by a pitch.

The Red starting pitcher was righty Brady Nelson from Tucson, Arizona, he threw four innings. He gave up two hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Connor Larson from Jordan, Mn threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red offense was led by Wyatt Tweet from Russell, Manitoba, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Shawn Robinson from St. Michael-Albertville HS went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Austin Baumhover from VanMeter, Iowa went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he scored a run and had a stolen base. Reid Tigges from Spencer, Iowa had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo, ND went 1-for-4 and Max Robinson from St. Michael-Albertville HS was hit by a pitch, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Tae Kim from Seoul, Korea went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

GAME TWO (Saturday Oct. 12th/Faber Field)

BLACK 3 RED 2

The Black defeated the Red to take a two game lead, they out hit them eight to four, they put up one run in the 2nd and two in the fifth. Their starting pitcher was righty Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, one run, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty Dan Clusia from Bemidji HS threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk an he recorded one strikeout.

The Black offense was led by Drew Luster from St. Michael-Albertville HS, he went 1-for-1 for two RBIs in the fifth inning to give them the lead. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navtratil from Albany HS went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk, Liam Moreno from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin earned a walk, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Wilmis Castro from San Juan, Puerto Rico went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for he Red was righty Bryce Brassfield from Phoenix, AZ threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Drayton Lou from Janesville, Wis. threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks.

The Red offense was led by Tae Kim from Seoul, Korea went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI. Austin Buamhover from Van Meter, Iowa went 2-for-4 for a RBI and and Max Robinson from St. Michael-Albertville HS was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Tweet from Russell, Manitoba went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Hayden Konkol from from Denmark, Wisconsin went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jack Clark from Iowa City, Iowa went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

GAME 3 (Saturday Oct. 12th/Faber Field)

RED 5 BLACK 3

The Red defeated the Black to make the series 2-1, they out hit them nine to five. They put up one run in the 2nd, three in the 3rd and one in the fifth. Their starting pitcher was AJ Price from Neenah, Wisconsin, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Kyle Rutherford from Itasca, MN threw three innings, he gave three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Red offense was led by Austin Braumhover from Van Meter, Iowa, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three huge RBIs. He scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Max Robinson from St. Michael HS went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo HS went 2-for-4. Wyatt Tweet from Russell, Manitoba went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Clark from Iowa City, Iowa went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Black was lefty Trey Emmerich from Foley HS, he threw three innings. He gave up four hits and four runs. Righty Joaquin Majano from Blaine HS threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Will Hess from Hartland, Wisconsin threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits.

The Black offense was led by Drew Luster from St. Michael-Albertville HS he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jonathan Pribula from Plymouth, Mn went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Liam Moreno from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin went 1-for-3, he scored a run and he had a pair of stolen bases. Will Hess from Hartland, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Austin Koep from Northfield HS went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS, Wilmis Castro from San Juan, Puerto Rico and Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin all earned a walk.

Game 4 (Oct. 16th/Wednesday/3:00 Faber Field)