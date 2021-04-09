Huskies And Twins Win! – Friday Sports Blast

The SCSU men's hockey team topped Minnesota State at the Frozen Four, the Twins clobbered the Mariners in their home opener and the high school softball season got underway. Here's a look at all things sports for Friday.

- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is headed to the national championship game after topping Minnesota State-Mankato 5-4 at the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. The Huskies got goals from Spencer Meier, Will Hammer, Kyler Kupka, Joe Molenaar and Nolan Walker.

Walker's deflection came with less than a minute left in the third period to break a 4-4 tie.

Elsewhere, the UMass Minutemen beat Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 in overtime to eliminate the Bulldogs. The Huskies and Minutemen will meet Saturday night at 6 p.m. in the championship game (The River 96.7 FM).

- The Minnesota Twins clobbered the Seattle Mariners 10-2 in the Twins' home opener at Target Field. Mitch Garver, Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton all hit home runs in the win for Minnesota.

The Twins get Friday night off before taking on the Mariners Saturday at Target Field.

- The Mora Mustangs topped the Cathedral Crusaders 15-14 in the first local high school softball game of the season.

FRIDAY

- The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Celtics in Boston Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on WJON.

- The Minnesota Wild are also on the road, taking on the Blues in St. Louis. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

- St. John's University baseball will play at Concordia-Moorhead at 2:30. The games were rained out on Thursday.