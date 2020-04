St. Cloud State University senior defenseman Jack Ahcan has signed a two year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Boston Bruins. Ahcan charted seven goals and 18 assists in 33 games with SCSU this season.

Typically, a player who signs as a free agent might get a cup of coffee with the big club before being assigned to an NHL team. However, with the league currently on hiatus, it is unclear where/when Ahcan will start his career.