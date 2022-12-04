How the Vikings Can Clinch a Playoff Spot After Sunday’s Win
The Vikings improved to 10-2 Sunday with a 27-22 win over the New York Jets. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison each ran for touchdowns in the first half leading the Vikings to a 20-6 halftime lead. The Jets rallied back on numerous occasions but failed to take the lead late despite a first and goal from the 4 yard line with just over 2 minutes remaining. After a Vikings' punt the Jets marched down the field but an interception by Cameron Bynum secured the win a 4th down play.
The Vikings would have clinched the NFC North Sunday with a win and a Detroit loss but the Lions defeated Jacksonville at home 40-14. The Vikings can clinch the division next Sunday when they play at 2nd place Detroit at noon, pregame on WJON at 11:00 a.m.
Philadelphia won Sunday 35-10 over Tennessee to improve to 11-1. The Eagles are holding the #1 seed in the NFC at the moment and also have the tiebreak advantage over Minnesota by virtue of their victory over the Vikings week 2.
Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures