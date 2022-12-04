How the Vikings Can Clinch a Playoff Spot After Sunday’s Win

The Vikings improved to 10-2 Sunday with a 27-22 win over the New York Jets. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison each ran for touchdowns in the first half leading the Vikings to a 20-6 halftime lead. The Jets rallied back on numerous occasions but failed to take the lead late despite a first and goal from the 4 yard line with just over 2 minutes remaining. After a Vikings' punt the Jets marched down the field but an interception by Cameron Bynum secured the win a 4th down play.

The Vikings would have clinched the NFC North Sunday with a win and a Detroit loss but the Lions defeated Jacksonville at home 40-14. The Vikings can clinch the division next Sunday when they play at 2nd place Detroit at noon, pregame on WJON at 11:00 a.m.

Philadelphia won Sunday 35-10 over Tennessee to improve to 11-1. The Eagles are holding the #1 seed in the NFC at the moment and also have the tiebreak advantage over Minnesota by virtue of their victory over the Vikings week 2.