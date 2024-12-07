High School/College Sports Results Friday December 6
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Fergus Falls 49
(The Sabres jumped out to a 17-1 lead before the Otters cut the lead to 4 at the half (25-21). Sartell led the entire 2nd half and were able to hold on for the win. Maiya Gunderson and Gabi Schumann each had 11 points for Sartell.)
St. Cloud Crush 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51
Detroit Lakes 60, ROCORI 56
Maple Lake 67, St. John's Prep 32
Holdingford 53, Foley 42
Royalton 61, Milaca 53
Sauk Centre 91, Legacy Academy 41
Dassel-Cokato 64, Kimball 47
Melrose 51, Morris Area 47
New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40
Providence Academy 94, Albany 24
Elk River 62, Becker 44
Osakis 50, Pierz 46
Boys Basketball
Cathedral 76, Maple River 70
Princeton 72, ROCORI 58
Royalton 51, Milaca 47
Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Litchfield 56
LPGE 70, Maple Lake 48
Legacy Christian 78, Sauk Centre 77
Girls Hockey:
River Lakes 8, Northern Lakes 1
Hopkins-Park 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4
Men's College Hockey:
Omaha 4, St. Cloud State 3 (overtime)
(SCSU will host Omaha at 6 p.m. tonight)
Bethel 3, St. John's 2
(St. John's will host Skidmore on January 3)
Women's College Hockey:
St. Cloud State 1, MN-Duluth 1 (overtime)
(SCSU will host UMD today at 1pm)
Bethel 2, St. Ben's 0
(St. Ben's will play at Bethel at 6pm tonight)
Men's College Basketball
Minot State 91, St. Cloud State 58
(SCSU will play at MN-Crookston at 5:30 tonight)
Women's College Basketball:
St. Cloud State 63, Minot State 51
(SCSU will play at MN-Crookston at 3:30 today)