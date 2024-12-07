High School/College Sports Results Friday December 6

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Fergus Falls 49

(The Sabres jumped out to a 17-1 lead before the Otters cut the lead to 4 at the half (25-21). Sartell led the entire 2nd half and were able to hold on for the win. Maiya Gunderson and Gabi Schumann each had 11 points for Sartell.)

St. Cloud Crush 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

Detroit Lakes 60, ROCORI 56

Maple Lake 67, St. John's Prep 32

Holdingford 53, Foley 42

Royalton 61, Milaca 53

Sauk Centre 91, Legacy Academy 41

Dassel-Cokato 64, Kimball 47

Melrose 51, Morris Area 47

New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40

Providence Academy 94, Albany 24

Elk River 62, Becker 44

Osakis 50, Pierz 46

Boys Basketball

Cathedral 76, Maple River 70

Princeton 72, ROCORI 58

New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40

Royalton 51, Milaca 47

Eden Valley-Watkins 61, Litchfield 56

LPGE 70, Maple Lake 48

Legacy Christian 78, Sauk Centre 77

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 8, Northern Lakes 1

Hopkins-Park 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4

Men's College Hockey:

Omaha 4, St. Cloud State 3 (overtime)

(SCSU will host Omaha at 6 p.m. tonight)

Bethel 3, St. John's 2

(St. John's will host Skidmore on January 3)

Women's College Hockey:

St. Cloud State 1, MN-Duluth 1 (overtime)

(SCSU will host UMD today at 1pm)

Bethel 2, St. Ben's 0

(St. Ben's will play at Bethel at 6pm tonight)

Men's College Basketball

Minot State 91, St. Cloud State 58

(SCSU will play at MN-Crookston at 5:30 tonight)

Women's College Basketball:

St. Cloud State 63, Minot State 51

(SCSU will play at MN-Crookston at 3:30 today)