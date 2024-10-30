High School Volleyball Playoff Results Tuesday Oct 29
Section 8-4-A Semifinals
St. Michael-Albertville 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
(Josie Anderson had 12 kills and 22 digs and Lauren Schloe had 12 kills and 11 blocks)
Rogers 3, Moorhead 0
(Rogers will play STMA in the Section 8-4-A Final Thursday night at Monticello High School)
Section 8-3-A Semifinals
ROCORI 3, Tech 0
Alexandria 3, Detroit Lakes 0
(ROCORI will play Alexandria for the Section 8-3-A title at Sartell-St. Stephen High School Thursday night)
Section 6-2-A Semifinals (@ Sauk Rapids-Rice HS)
Albany 3, Milaca 0
(25-18, 25-18, 25-7)(For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 32 set assists, 1 kill, 2 ace blocks, 8 digs, 13/13 serving, 1 ace serve, Kelsey Lobitz 14 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace blocks, 8 digs, 13/14 serving, 1 ace serve, Hannah Klein 13 kills, 2 ace blocks, 10 digs, 7/8 serving, 1 ace serve)
Sauk Centre 3, Royalton 0
(Albany will play Sauk Centre Thursday at 7pm at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School for the Section 6-2-A Championship)
Section 5-2-A Quarterfinals
Maple Lake 3, Kimball 2
Watertown-Mayer 3, Legacy Christian Academy 2
Annandale 3, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 0