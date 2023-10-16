High School Sports Weekend Recap

Boys Soccer:

Section 8-2-A Semifinals

Tech 1, Willmar 0

Apollo 4, Alexandria 2

(Tech will play Apollo for the Section 8-2-A Championship Tuesday at 7 p.m. at ROCORI High School).

Section 8-A Semifinals

Cathedral 5, Melrose 1

(Jacob Oliver scored 2 goals and Connor Stockman had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders. Cathedral improves to 18-0 and will play Hillcrest Lutheran Academy for the Section Championship Tuesday October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Sauk Center High School)

Girls Soccer:

Section 8-A Semifinals

Cathedral 1, Albany 0

(Cathedral scored 24 minutes into the game on a header by Mirtnesh O'Neal with the assist from Bayley Schneider, and controlled the game the rest of the way to advance in the Section 8A tournament. Aubrey Lesnau and the defense combined for the 14th shutout of the season for the Crusaders. Cathedral moves to 14-2-1 on the season and advances to the Section Final on Tuesday, 10/17 vs East Grand Forks at Sauk Centre at 5:15 pm).

Girls Tennis:

The St. Cloud Crush lost in the section semifinals to eventual champion Brainerd. On Saturday in the individual tourney, Isabelle Anderson and Abby Brown finished 3rd in the doubles bracket. Tech’s Paige Tarrolly won the singles draw to advance to the state meet for the Crush.

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Sartell-St. Stephen won the true team section championship at Brainerd.

Volleyball:

Sartell Volleyball Placed first at the Apple Valley October Classic Tournament this weekend, beating 4 teams. Here were the game/set results:

Stewartville (25-10, 25-16)

Legacy Christian Academy (25-10, 25-16)

Apple Valley (25-15, 25-17)

Burnsville (25-11, 25-21)

Cathedral played in the Benilde St. Margaret Tournament this weekend. They went 2 and 2 in the tournament.

Cathedral lost to Holy Family

23-25 / 25-22 / 7 -15

Cathedral lost to Academy of Holy Angels

19-25 / 25-20 / 13-15

Cathedral beats St. Paul Highland Park

25-20 / 25-21

Cathedral beats Mahtomedi

24-26 / 25-21 / 15-12

(Cathedral's overall record is 15-9)