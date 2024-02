High School Sports Results Friday, February 16

cathedral-boys-basketball loading...

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Maple Lake 56, St. John's Prep 58

Cambridge-Isanti 65. Becker 63

New London-Spicer 73, Dassel-Cokato 66

Delano 94, Big Lake 76

Mora 83, Milaca 74

Sauk Rapids-Rice 73, Sartell 57

Royalton 39, Sauk Centre 91

St. Cloud Apollo 78, St. Cloud Tech 81

Albany 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 43

Pierz 71, Little Falls 65

Get our free mobile app

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Albany 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 33

New London-Spicer 80, Dassel-Cokato 40

Mora 46, Milaca 78

Pierz 37, Little Falls 46

Royalton 39, Sauk Centre 50

Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 71, Maple Lake 37

Holdingford 72, Kimball 66

BOYS HOCKEY:

River Lakes 5, Willmar 0: Blake Schultz, and Anthony Fink had 2 goals each for River Lakes.

Gentry Academy 2, Sartell 3: Baylor Stebbins, Shaun Paulson, and Kyan Rieder scored for Sartell.

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker