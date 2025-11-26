Prep Sports Scores And Weekend Schedule &#8211; November 25th-29th

Cathedral hockey fell 3-0 to Breck at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud on Tuesday night. The game was one the few area games to be played with a winter storm raging through the area on Tuesday.

The teams were scoreless until the final seconds of the second period when the Mustangs broke through. Breck added two more goals in the third period to spoil a strong effort from Crusaders goalie Blake Kayser, who made 27 saves in the loss.

Cathedral is now 1-2 on the season and will host Hibbing/Chisholm on Friday afternoon.

The Sartell Sabres beat the St. Cloud Crush 5-0 at Bernick's Arena in Sartell on Tuesday.

Next up for the Sabres (2-0) is a Tuesday, December 2nd road game at Gentry Academy. The Crush will play at Mounds View on Saturday afternoon.

 

FRIDAY'S BOYS HOCKEY SCHEDULE 

Hibbing/Chisholm @ Cathedral 2 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello 7 PM

SATURDAY'S BOYS HOCKEY SCHEDULE 

St. Cloud @ Mounds View 2 PM

SATURDAY'S GIRLS HOCKEY SCHEDULE 

Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice @ St. Cloud Crush (MAC) 1 PM

