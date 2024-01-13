High School Sports Results Friday, January 12th

Rocori and Sauk Rapids-Rice a had great game in girls basketball on Friday. Rocori edged out the Storm 79-78 in overtime to get the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Milaca 70, Mora 23

Little Falls 41, Pierz 47

Willmar Community Christian 65, St. John's Prep 34

Watertown-Mayer 65, Annandale 40

Princeton 52, Becker 79: The Bulldogs were led by Alexis Rose with 28 points and Adele Changamire who had 18 points.

Monticello 75, Big Lake 53

St. Cloud Cathedral 28, Albany 86: Kylan Gerads had 23 points and Allysa Sands 17 points to pace the Huskies. Freshman Nora Simones scored her first varsity points for the Crusaders.

Pequot Lakes 72, Foley 41

West Central 62, Melrose 38

Brainerd 70, St. Cloud 35

Paynesville 39, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 70

Litchfield 38, Rockford 42

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Litchfield 32, Rockford 48

St. Cloud Cathedral 46, Albany 78: Zeke Austin had 19 points and Sam Hondl 16 points for the Huskies.

Pequot Lakes 54, Foley 46

Monticello 59, Big Lake 76: Big Lakes' leading scorers were Trevor Maruska with 22 points and Owen Layton who had 17 points.

Melrose Area 88, Benson 38

Sartell 42, Delano 80: Jalen Schumann led the Sabres with 8 points.

Becker 98, Princeton 86

Paynesville Area 67, Royalton 54

Milaca 61, Mora 66

Little Falls 69, Pierz 66

Holdingford 75, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 79

BOYS HOCKEY:

Sartell 3., Roseau 4 OT: Baylor Stebbins had 2 goals, and Tony Colatrelle 1 goal for the Sabres.

North Shore 3, Mora-Milaca 2

River Lakes 1, Morris-Benson Area 3: Matthew Dotzler had River Lakes loan goal.

Little Falls 2, Duluth Denfield 0: Ryan Oothoudt and Luke Avery scored for the Flyers.

Princeton 4, Thief River Falls 3 OT

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2, Moose Lake 1: Brynn Lund and Stella Hillmann scored 1 goal each for Litchfield.

