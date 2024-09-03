High School Sports Schedule Tuesday September 3
Volleyball:
Alexandria at ROCORI
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Brainerd at Apollo
Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral at Milaca
Becker at Big Lake
Sauk Centre at Minnewaska
Kimball at Dassel-Cokato
HLWW at Eden Valley-Watkins
Paynesville at New London-Spicer
Maple Lake at Litchfield
Pierz at Little Falls
Albany at Pequot Lakes
Boys Soccer:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo
Willmar at Tech
Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI
Cathedral at St. John's Prep
Melrose at Central MN Christian
Little Falls at Minnewaska
Becker at Spectrum
Girls Soccer:
Apollo at Sauk Rapids-Rice
ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen
Tech at Willmar
Cathedral at St. John's Prep
Albany at Melrose
Becker at Rockford