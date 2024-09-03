High School Sports Schedule Tuesday September 3

Volleyball:

Alexandria at ROCORI

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Brainerd at Apollo

Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral at Milaca

Becker at Big Lake

Sauk Centre at Minnewaska

Kimball at Dassel-Cokato

HLWW at Eden Valley-Watkins

Paynesville at New London-Spicer

Maple Lake at Litchfield

Pierz at Little Falls

Albany at Pequot Lakes

Boys Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo

Willmar at Tech

Sartell-St. Stephen at ROCORI

Cathedral at St. John's Prep

Melrose at Central MN Christian

Little Falls at Minnewaska

Becker at Spectrum

Girls Soccer:

Apollo at Sauk Rapids-Rice

ROCORI at Sartell-St. Stephen

Tech at Willmar

Cathedral at St. John's Prep

Albany at Melrose

Becker at Rockford