High School Sports Schedule Thursday September 19

Girls Soccer:

Apollo at Little Falls

St. John's Prep at Cathedral

Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd

Willmar at ROCORI

Fergus Falls at Tech

Zimmerman at Becker

Melrose at Albany

Big Lake at Princeton

Boys Soccer:

Brainerd at Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. John's Prep at Cathedral

ROCORI at Willmar

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria

Tech at Fergus Falls

Central Minnesota Christian at Melrose

Little Falls at Minnewaska

Zimmerman at Becker

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Apollo

Tech at ROCORI

Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Pequot Lakes at Cathedral

Hutchinson at Becker

Litchfield at Dassel-Cokato

Annandale at Rockford

ACGC at BBE

Kimball at Eden Valley-Watkins

Maple Lake at Holdingford

Royalton at Paynesville

Milaca at Albany

BOLD at Sauk Centre

Pierz at Foley

Morris Area at Melrose