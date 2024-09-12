High School Sports Schedule Thursday September 12

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd

Willmar at ROCORI

Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen

Fergus Falls at Tech

Cathedral at Albany

Kimball at BBE

Holdingford at ACGC

Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville

Royalton at Maple Lake

Little Falls at Foley

Dassel-Cokato at Annandale

Princeton at Big Lake

Pequot Lakes at Milaca

Melrose at West Central

Upsala at Swanville

Get our free mobile app

Boys Soccer:

Alexandria at Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

Brainerd at Tech

Fergus Falls at ROCORi

Melrose at Crookston

Minnewaska at St. John's Prep

Zimmerman at Princeton

Becker at St. Francis

Girls Soccer:

Apollo at Alexandria

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Tech at Brainerd

ROCORI at Fergus Falls

Cathedral at Melrose

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at St. John's Prep

Albany at Little Falls