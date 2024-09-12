High School Sports Schedule Thursday September 12

High School Sports Schedule Thursday September 12

Apollo Girls Soccer (photo courtesy of Brianna Keller)

Volleyball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd
Willmar at ROCORI
Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen
Fergus Falls at Tech
Cathedral at Albany
Kimball at BBE
Holdingford at ACGC
Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville
Royalton at Maple Lake
Little Falls at Foley
Dassel-Cokato at Annandale
Princeton at Big Lake
Pequot Lakes at Milaca
Melrose at West Central
Upsala at Swanville

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

Boys Soccer:
Alexandria at Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Brainerd at Tech
Fergus Falls at ROCORi
Melrose at Crookston
Minnewaska at St. John's Prep
Zimmerman at Princeton
Becker at St. Francis

Girls Soccer:
Apollo at Alexandria
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Tech at Brainerd
ROCORI at Fergus Falls
Cathedral at Melrose
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at St. John's Prep
Albany at Little Falls

 

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports