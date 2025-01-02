High School Sports Schedule Thursday January 2

Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Litchfield
Fergus Falls at River Lakes

Girls Hockey:
Alexandria at St. Cloud Crush
River Lakes at Fergus Falls

Boys Basketball:
Willmar at Tech
Becker at STMA
Milaca at Hermantown
Little Falls at Pillager

Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Alexandria at ROCORI
Albany at Royalton
Annandale at Norwood-Young America
New London-Spicer at Litchfield

 

