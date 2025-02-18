High School Sports Results/Schedule Tuesday February 18
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Centre 63, Kimball 47
(Jed Spaulding collected his 1,000th career rebound for Kimball)
Girls Basketball:
Providence Academy 89, Alexandria 75
Pierz 63, Moose Lake-Willow River 51
Paynesville 47, Maple Lake 37
Bertha-Hewitt at St. John's Prep (postponed)
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Section 8AA Quarterfinals
#6 Roseau at #3 Sartell-St. Stephen
Section 5A Quarterfinals
#7 Princeton at #2 Cathedral, 7pm
#6 River Lakes at #3 Little Falls, 7pm
#8 Becker-Big Lake at #1 Monticello, 7pm
#5 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #4 Pine City, 7pm (Wednesday)
Boys Basketball:
Apollo at Tech
Brainerd at ROCORI
Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at Brainerd
St. Cloud Crush at Willmar
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Pierz at Cathedral