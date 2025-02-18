High School Sports Results/Schedule Tuesday February 18

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Centre 63, Kimball 47

(Jed Spaulding collected his 1,000th career rebound for Kimball)

Girls Basketball:

Providence Academy 89, Alexandria 75

Pierz 63, Moose Lake-Willow River 51

Paynesville 47, Maple Lake 37

Bertha-Hewitt at St. John's Prep (postponed)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

#6 Roseau at #3 Sartell-St. Stephen

Section 5A Quarterfinals

#7 Princeton at #2 Cathedral, 7pm

#6 River Lakes at #3 Little Falls, 7pm

#8 Becker-Big Lake at #1 Monticello, 7pm

#5 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #4 Pine City, 7pm (Wednesday)

Boys Basketball:

Apollo at Tech

Brainerd at ROCORI

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Brainerd

St. Cloud Crush at Willmar

Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Pierz at Cathedral