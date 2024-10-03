High School Sports Results/Schedule Thursday October 3

photo courtesy of Drong Family and Alex Hess

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 5, Melrose 1
(Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals for Cathedral.  Mason Layne and Matt Primus each scored a goal for the Crusaders.  St. Cloud Cathedral (14-0-0 overall and 7-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) host Minnewaska Tomorrow at 5Pm at Whitney Field.)

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Soccer:
Moorhead at Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at Brainerd
Minnewaska at Cathedral
Little Falls at Melrose
St. John's Prep at Central Minnesota Christian

Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd at ROCORI
Apollo at Willmar
Cathedral at Providence Academy
Albany at St. John's Prep
Melrose at Little Falls

Volleyball:
ROCORI at Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
Pierz at Cathedral
Foley at Albany
Paynesville at Kimball
Royalton at Holdingford
ACGC at Eden Valley-Watkins
Little Falls at Milaca
Swanville at Upsala
BBE at Maple Lake
Annandale at HLWW
Big Lake at Orono
Litchfield at Watertown-Mayer
Princeton at Becker
Melrose at Minnewaska

 

