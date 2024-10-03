High School Sports Results/Schedule Thursday October 3

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 5, Melrose 1

(Jacob Oliver scored 3 goals for Cathedral. Mason Layne and Matt Primus each scored a goal for the Crusaders. St. Cloud Cathedral (14-0-0 overall and 7-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) host Minnewaska Tomorrow at 5Pm at Whitney Field.)

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Soccer:

Moorhead at Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at Brainerd

Minnewaska at Cathedral

Little Falls at Melrose

St. John's Prep at Central Minnesota Christian

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd at ROCORI

Apollo at Willmar

Cathedral at Providence Academy

Albany at St. John's Prep

Melrose at Little Falls

Volleyball:

ROCORI at Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

Pierz at Cathedral

Foley at Albany

Paynesville at Kimball

Royalton at Holdingford

ACGC at Eden Valley-Watkins

Little Falls at Milaca

Swanville at Upsala

BBE at Maple Lake

Annandale at HLWW

Big Lake at Orono

Litchfield at Watertown-Mayer

Princeton at Becker

Melrose at Minnewaska