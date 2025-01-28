High School Sports Results/Schedule Monday January 27
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Osseo 40
(The Sabres built a 37-9 halftime lead. Kennedi Gack scored a career high 25 points to go along with 7 steals. Marni Koosmann added 9, Kennedy Lewis had 8, and Ava Swenson added 7.)
Pequot Lakes 76, Foley 62
Milaca 59, Kimball 56
Glencoe-Silver Lake 64, Annandale 59
ACGC 59, Maple Lake 26
Boys Basketball:
United Christian 75, St. John's Prep 39
(The Johnnies were led in scoring by senior Tom Wang with 17 points.)
Mora 68, Royalton 33
Redwood Valley 78, Eden Valley-Watkins 70
Upsala 51, Kimball 48
Foley 67, Spectrum 62
Tuesday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:15, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
ROCORI at Apollo
Sartell-St. Stephen at Tech
Cathedral at Pierz
St. Francis at Becker
Royalton at Eden Valley-Watkins
BBE at Kimball
Annandale at Litchfield
ACGC at Maple Lake
Holdingford at Paynesville
Albany at Milaca
Mora at Sauk Centre
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
St. Cloud at Little Falls
Fergus Falls at ROCORI
ACGC at Paynesville
Browerville at St. John's Prep
Litchfield at Annandale
Upsala at BBE
Melrose at Benson
Milaca at Mora
Foley at Royalton
Becker at St. Francis
Eden Valley-Watkins at Albany
Boys Hockey:
STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen
Elk River at St. Cloud Crush
Sauk Center at River Lakes
Cathedral at Little Falls
Girls Hockey:
Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush
River Lakes at Chisago Lakes
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Detroit Lakes