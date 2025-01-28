High School Sports Results/Schedule Monday January 27

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Osseo 40

(The Sabres built a 37-9 halftime lead. Kennedi Gack scored a career high 25 points to go along with 7 steals. Marni Koosmann added 9, Kennedy Lewis had 8, and Ava Swenson added 7.)

Pequot Lakes 76, Foley 62

Milaca 59, Kimball 56

Glencoe-Silver Lake 64, Annandale 59

ACGC 59, Maple Lake 26

Boys Basketball:

United Christian 75, St. John's Prep 39

(The Johnnies were led in scoring by senior Tom Wang with 17 points.)

Mora 68, Royalton 33

Redwood Valley 78, Eden Valley-Watkins 70

Upsala 51, Kimball 48

Foley 67, Spectrum 62

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:15, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

ROCORI at Apollo

Sartell-St. Stephen at Tech

Cathedral at Pierz

St. Francis at Becker

Royalton at Eden Valley-Watkins

BBE at Kimball

Annandale at Litchfield

ACGC at Maple Lake

Holdingford at Paynesville

Albany at Milaca

Mora at Sauk Centre

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

St. Cloud at Little Falls

Fergus Falls at ROCORI

ACGC at Paynesville

Browerville at St. John's Prep

Litchfield at Annandale

Upsala at BBE

Melrose at Benson

Milaca at Mora

Foley at Royalton

Becker at St. Francis

Eden Valley-Watkins at Albany

Boys Hockey:

STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen

Elk River at St. Cloud Crush

Sauk Center at River Lakes

Cathedral at Little Falls

Girls Hockey:

Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush

River Lakes at Chisago Lakes

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Detroit Lakes