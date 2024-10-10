High School Sports Results Wednesday October 9
Girls Soccer:
Section 8AA Quarterfinals
Tech 9, Detroit Lakes 0
(Tech had 2 goals scored by Journe Okwor, one from Maggie O'Hara and 6 from Molly Burkstrand. For Burkstand this marks her 100th goal during her high school career as well as her 50th goal this season.)
ROCORI 2, Willmar 1
Alexandria 9, Apollo 1
(Leighton Engel scored the Eagles lone goal assisted by Sydnee Stanoch.)
Little Falls 2, Fergus Falls 1
Section 8AAA Quarterfinals
Bemidji 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Buffalo 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
(Autumn Kriefall had 20 saves for the Storm).
Thursday's Schedule:
Girls Soccer:
Section 8A Quarterfinals
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Cathedral, 4:45pm at Whitney Field
Albany at St. John's Prep, 4pm at St. Ben's
Boys Soccer:
Section 8AAA Quarterfinals
Elk River at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Buffalo, 7pm
Section 8AA Quarterfinals
Little Falls at Tech, 7pm
ROCORI at Apollo, 7pm
Becker at Alexandria, 7pm
Detroit Lakes at Willmar, 5pm
Section 8A Quarterfinals
St. John's Prep at Cathedral, 7pm @ Whitney Field
Volleyball:
Fergus Falls at ROCORI
Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd at Tech
Sartell-St. Stephen at Monticello
Apollo at Becker
Little Falls at Cathedral
Pequot Lakes at Foley
Holdingford at Kimball
Maple Lake at Eden Valley-Watkins
Paynesville at ACGC
BBE at Royalton
Pierz at Milaca
Sauk Centre at Montevideo
Annandale at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Litchfield at HLWW
