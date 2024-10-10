High School Sports Results Wednesday October 9

Girls Soccer:

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

Tech 9, Detroit Lakes 0

(Tech had 2 goals scored by Journe Okwor, one from Maggie O'Hara and 6 from Molly Burkstrand. For Burkstand this marks her 100th goal during her high school career as well as her 50th goal this season.)

ROCORI 2, Willmar 1

Alexandria 9, Apollo 1

(Leighton Engel scored the Eagles lone goal assisted by Sydnee Stanoch.)

Little Falls 2, Fergus Falls 1

Section 8AAA Quarterfinals

Bemidji 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Buffalo 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Autumn Kriefall had 20 saves for the Storm).

Get our free mobile app

Thursday's Schedule:

Girls Soccer:

Section 8A Quarterfinals

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Cathedral, 4:45pm at Whitney Field

Albany at St. John's Prep, 4pm at St. Ben's

Boys Soccer:

Section 8AAA Quarterfinals

Elk River at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Buffalo, 7pm

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

Little Falls at Tech, 7pm

ROCORI at Apollo, 7pm

Becker at Alexandria, 7pm

Detroit Lakes at Willmar, 5pm

Section 8A Quarterfinals

St. John's Prep at Cathedral, 7pm @ Whitney Field

Volleyball:

Fergus Falls at ROCORI

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd at Tech

Sartell-St. Stephen at Monticello

Apollo at Becker

Little Falls at Cathedral

Pequot Lakes at Foley

Holdingford at Kimball

Maple Lake at Eden Valley-Watkins

Paynesville at ACGC

BBE at Royalton

Pierz at Milaca

Sauk Centre at Montevideo

Annandale at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Litchfield at HLWW