High School Sports Results: Wednesday May 18

Baseball:

Cathedral 17, Providence Academy 12

Sartell-St. Stephen 9, Rocori 3

Albany 8, Mora 3

Paynesville 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Softball:

Cathedral 5, Melrose 0

(Ella Voit complete game win with 13 strikeouts. Rachel Dingmann and Ella with 2 hits and Sam O’Donnell drove in 2 runs. Cathedral is 16-1).

Foley 9, Albany 8

Boys Tennis:

Alexandria 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Monticello 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

St. Cloud 5, Monticello 2

Girls Lacrosse:

Brainerd 20, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 6

Girls Golf:

The Classic in Brainerd

1) Brainerd

7) Sartell-St. Stephen

Granite City Conference

1) Albany

2) Cathedral

Boys Golf:

CLC @ Fergus Falls

1) Sartell-St. Stephen

2) Alexandria

7) St. Cloud

8) Rocori

Granite Ridge Conference

1) Albany

3) Cathedral