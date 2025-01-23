High School Sports Results Wednesday January 22
Boys Basketball:
Buffalo 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 87 (2 overtimes)
(This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday January 21)
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 7, Princeton 5
(John Hirschfeld was involved in all seven goals with two goals and five assists on the night. Bo Schmidt had two goals and Jaeger Wood, Mason Layne, and Joey Gillespie tallied goals as the Crusaders outshot the Tigers, 61-18. Cathedral is 10-7-2 overall and plays at Little Falls on Tuesday. This game was originally scheduled for Monday January 20)
Thursday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Alexandria at Tech
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen
Pequot Lakes at Cathedral
Chisago Lakes at Becker
Royalton at Maple Lake
ACGC at Kimball
BBE at Paynesville
Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford
St. John's Prep at LPGE
Little Falls at Albany
Pierz at Milaca
Girls Basketball:
Becker at Chisago Lakes
Kimball at HLWW
Paynesville at Litchfield
Morris at Melrose
Royalton at Upsala
Pequot Lakes at Little Falls
Boys Hockey:
Moorhead at St. Cloud Crush
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Girls Hockey:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Fergus Falls
River Lakes at St. Cloud Crush