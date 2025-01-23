High School Sports Results Wednesday January 22

Boys Basketball:

Buffalo 90, Sauk Rapids-Rice 87 (2 overtimes)

(This game was originally scheduled for Tuesday January 21)

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 7, Princeton 5

(John Hirschfeld was involved in all seven goals with two goals and five assists on the night. Bo Schmidt had two goals and Jaeger Wood, Mason Layne, and Joey Gillespie tallied goals as the Crusaders outshot the Tigers, 61-18. Cathedral is 10-7-2 overall and plays at Little Falls on Tuesday. This game was originally scheduled for Monday January 20)

Thursday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:

Alexandria at Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI

Apollo at Sartell-St. Stephen

Pequot Lakes at Cathedral

Chisago Lakes at Becker

Royalton at Maple Lake

ACGC at Kimball

BBE at Paynesville

Eden Valley-Watkins at Holdingford

St. John's Prep at LPGE

Little Falls at Albany

Pierz at Milaca

Girls Basketball:

Becker at Chisago Lakes

Kimball at HLWW

Paynesville at Litchfield

Morris at Melrose

Royalton at Upsala

Pequot Lakes at Little Falls

Boys Hockey:

Moorhead at St. Cloud Crush

Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Fergus Falls

River Lakes at St. Cloud Crush