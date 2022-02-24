High School Sports Results: Wednesday February 23

Boys Hockey:

Section 5-A Quarterfinals

Little Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Monticello 4, River Lakes 3

Cathedral 4, Mora-Milaca 3

Cambridge-Isanti 6, Princeton 2

(Cathedral will play at Cambridge Saturday at 3pm)

Section 8-AA Quarterfinals

Roseau 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Girls Hockey:

Class A State Tournament

Warroad 7, River Lakes 0

(River Lakes plays Luverne today at noon in the consolation semifinals)

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 60

Spectrum 64, Foley 43

Girls Basketball:

Zimmerman 80, Foley 74

Men's College Basketball:

NSIC Tournament

St. Cloud State 100, Wayne State 98 (overtime)

(SCSU will play Minnesota State-Moorhead at 1:30 Sunday in the NSIC quarterfinals in Sioux Falls)

MIAC Tournament

St. John's 74, Hamline 53

(St. John's will host St. Olaf Friday night)

Women's College Basketball:

MIAC Tournament

Hamline 78, St. Ben's 61

(St. Ben's season ends with a record of 15-11)