High School Sports Results Tuesday September 17

Volleyball:

Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

(25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 23-25)(Stella Lambaere led the Storm with 17 kills and Josie Anderson added 10 kills for Sauk Rapids-Rice).

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Fergus Falls 2

24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13)(For Sartell; Liv Terhune 12 kills, 6 total blocks , Kiegan Scoles 11 kills, , Gabby Schulte 3 aces and 27 assists , Gabi Schuman 29 digs , Kaylee Rademacher 20 assists)

Princeton 3, Apollo 0

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

(25-22, 25-12, 25-14)(For Cathedral; Ellie Voth 13 Kills / 4 Blocks / 6 Digs / 1 Ace, Sam Dingmann - 4 Aces, Maddy Schroeder - 6 Kills / , Katie Reuter - 9 Digs / 1 Ace. Cathedral is 4-10)

Chisago Lakes 3, Becker 1

Annandale 3, Maple Lake 2

Albany 3, New London-Spicer 0

(25-15, 25-9, 25-19)(Albany improves to 14-0) (Albany was led by Ellery Ehresmann 35 set assists, 8 digs, 14/15 serving, 1 ace serve; Hannah Klein 19 kills, 1 set assists, 2 ace blocks, 9 digs, 6/6 serving, 1 ace serve ; Brynn Panek 10 kills, 1 ace block, 2 digs, 2/3 serving ; Kelsey Lobitz 10 kills, 3 ace blocks, 1 dig, 9/10 serving, 1 ace serve;Paige Lauer 12 digs, 3 set assists, 12/12 serving, 1 ace serve)

Holdingford 3, Upsala 0

Sauk Centre 3, Melrose 0

Pequot Lakes 3, Foley 0

Milaca 3, Pierz 1

BBE 3, Brandon-Evansville 0

Boys Soccer:

Tech 1, Alexandria 1

( Alexandria scored off a through ball late in the first half while the Tigers tied it with a free kick with 3 minutes left in the match. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau "We played our most complete game as a team this year and had some really fantastic chances to score. Some players found new positions and it gave us a refreshed energy up top. With seven games in twelve days, I'm proud of the team's resolve.").

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Brainerd 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, ROCORI 3

Cathedral 5, Minnewaska 0

(Mason Layne and Jack Stang each had a goal and an assist. Griffin Sturm, Jacob Oliver and Jack Ziemann each scored a goal. St. Cloud Cathedral (7-0-0 overall and 4-0-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) will start a 5 game home-stand starting with hosting St. John’s Prep on Thursday at 7:00 at Whitney Field.)

St. John's Prep 3, Central MN Christian 3

Melrose 4, Little Falls 2

Girls Soccer:

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 2

(Sydnee Stanoch scored both goals with assists going to Halle Weber and Leighton Engel.)

ROCORI 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Autumn Kriefall had 12 saves for the Storm. Sauk Rapids head coach Faith Bila "Tough loss on the road. Girls played well and hard, but just couldn't come out on top. We have been a second half team this season, and I am proud of this team for choosing to show up this game the entire 80 minutes." )

Tech 1, Alexandria 1

(This was a rematch of the 2023 section final game. The score was 1-1 with the lone goal scored by Molly Burkstrand for Tech)

Brainerd 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Cathedral 1, Becker 1

St. John's Prep 2, Albany 1

Girls Tennis:

Alexandria 5, St. Cloud Crush 2

St. Cloud Crush winners; Singles Winners, Paige Tarrolly and June Streit)

Foley 6, Pequot Lakes 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Carlie Eggert, Pequot Lakes, 5-7 , 6-4 , 10-5 ;

No. 2 - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley def. Nikki Crocker, Pequot Lakes, 6-0 , 7-5 , -;

No. 3 - Lydia Anderson, Foley def. Claire Oseland, Pequot Lakes, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Emme Sullivan, Pequot Lakes, 2-6 , 6-3 , 6-4 ;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jenna Stoerzinger, Pequot Lakes - Cassidy Wick, Pequot Lakes def. Anna Dahlstrom, Foley - Emily Rahm, Foley, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley def. Mandy Malecha, Pequot Lakes - Sierra Larson, Pequot Lakes, 1-6 , 6-4 , 6-1 ;

No. 3 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley - Megan Cielinski, Foley def. Isabelle Ziesemer, Pequot Lakes - Francine Ganley, Pequot Lakes, 6-3 , 7-6 (5), -;