High School Sports Results Tuesday October 8

Boys Soccer:

Section 8A Play-In Game

St. John's Prep 6, Minnewaska 1

(St. John's Prep advances to play top seeded Cathedral Thursday at 7pm)

Volleyball:

Tech 3, Apollo 0

(25-10, 25-9, 25-10)(Miracle Jensen had 12 kills and Ellie Erickson had 7 kills for Tech. Tech is 6-4 in the CLC and 14-7-1 overall)

Albany 3, Cathedral 0

(25-7, 25-15, 25-20)(For Cathedral; Sophia Sinclair - 5 Kills, Ellie Voth 4 Kills / 2 Blocks /, Sam Dingmann - 2 Aces, Maddie Schroeder - 4 Kills / 2 Blocks. For Albany; Ellery Ehresmann 33 set assists, 3 kills, 9/10 serving, 2 ace serves, 2 digs, Hannah Klein 12 kills, 1 set assist, 11/12 serving, 1 ace serve, 2 ace blocks, 8 digs, Kiley Lange 8 kills, 4 digs, Kelsey Lobitz 4 kills, 3 ace blocks, 4 digs, 9/9 serving. Albany 24-2, 11-0 GRC. Cathedral is 7-13)

Elk River 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

(15-25, 17-25, 18-25)(For Sartell; Liv Terhune 8 kills, Kiegan Scoles & Keely Guggisberg 6 kills each, Kate Thompson 16 assists, Gabi Schumann 15 digs)

ROCORI 3, Detroit Lakes 2

(20-25, 24-26, 25-13, 30-28, 16-14)(Kate Holthaus lead with 39 kills, Brianna Schneider had 60 set assists)

Foley 3, Little Falls 0

Monticello 3, Becker 1

Royalton 3, Pierz 0

Kimball 3, Spectrum 1

Big Lake 3, Chisago Lakes 0

New London-Spicer 3, Litchfield 1

Maple Lake 3, Braham 0

BOLD 3, Melrose 1

Pequot Lakes 3, Milaca 1

Annandale 3, Watertown-Mayer 1

Sauk Centre 3, Benson 0

Girls Swimming and Diving:

The Apollo-Cathedral-St. John's Prep Swim and Dive team lost to Alexandria, 98-88, in a meet that came down the final two events. Elizabeth Krueger finished 2nd in the 500 free and was part of the winning 200 free and 400 free relays. The True Team meet is this Friday and Saturday at Tech.

Cross Country:

The Cathedral Boys Cross-Country team finished 5th in its home meet at Wapicada. Carson Rolph was in the top 20, finishing 13th overall.

The Cathedral Girls Cross-Country team performed well at their home invite. Katelyn Waldoch broke her personal best by 20 seconds, finishing 1st overall and beating the state’s 4th ranked runner by 17 seconds. Kaylee Prom was 5th, Enya Scanlon came in 6th, Cecilia Jamison finished 7th, and Lilly Jamison crossed the line in 11th place in a dominating team performance. Next up for the Girls and Boys teams is the conference meet at Pequot Lakes on Tuesday.

Wednesday's Schedule:

Girls Soccer:

Section 8AA Quarterfinals

#8 Detroit Lakes at #1 Tech, 6pm

#5 ROCORI at #4 Willmar, 5pm

#7 Apollo at #2 Alexandria, 7pm

#6 Fergus Falls at #3 Little Falls, 4pm