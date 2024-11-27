High School Sports Results Tuesday November 26

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 60, St. Cloud Crush 15

(Kennedi Gack led the team with 14 points. Marni Koosmann and Greta Crandall each added 9 points in the win.)

Sauk Centre 65, Cathedral 41

(Cathedral trailed by 9 at half but couldn't keep up with the sharp shooting Mainstreeters. Sauk Centre's Cierra Kortum led all scorers with 23 (5 threes) and Elly Herickhoff added 14. Sauk Centre converted on 12 three pointers as a team. Cathedral had no players in double figures. They travel to Foley on Monday for a GRC game.)

Kimball 75, ROCORI 29

Willmar 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28

Holdingford 57, Albany 43

McGregor 65, St. John's Prep 45

Royalton 62, Annandale 56

HLWW 47, Maple Lake 42

Osakis 46, Paynesville 44

BBE 63, Melrose 45

Boys Hockey:

River Lakes 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

(Vince Murn and Brayden Prelvitz each had a goal and an assist for the Storm)

Girls Hockey:

Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud Crush 1

River Lakes 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1