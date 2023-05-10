High School Sports Results Tuesday May 9

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0

(Jaiden Tretter had 2 hits and 2 runs scored for Sartell. Danica Sarff threw a complete game no-hitter with 12 strikeouts with 7 walks to get the win for the Sabres).

Cathedral 8, Little Falls 3

(Ella Voit had 4 hits and threw all 7 innings with 12 strikeouts for the Crusaders).

Buffalo 11, St. Cloud 7

Rocori 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Kimball 10, Maple Lake 0

Albany 7, Foley 4

Becker 11, Big Lake 8

Zimmerman 9, Milaca 3

Baseball:

Little Falls 4, Cathedral 3

Foley 7, Albany 5

Foley 9, Albany 6

Holdingford 9, Royalton 3

Zimmerman 16, Milaca 3