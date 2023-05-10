High School Sports Results Tuesday May 9
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0
(Jaiden Tretter had 2 hits and 2 runs scored for Sartell. Danica Sarff threw a complete game no-hitter with 12 strikeouts with 7 walks to get the win for the Sabres).
Cathedral 8, Little Falls 3
(Ella Voit had 4 hits and threw all 7 innings with 12 strikeouts for the Crusaders).
Buffalo 11, St. Cloud 7
Rocori 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Kimball 10, Maple Lake 0
Albany 7, Foley 4
Becker 11, Big Lake 8
Zimmerman 9, Milaca 3
Baseball:
Little Falls 4, Cathedral 3
Foley 7, Albany 5
Foley 9, Albany 6
Holdingford 9, Royalton 3
Zimmerman 16, Milaca 3