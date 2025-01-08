High School Sports Results Tuesday January 7

Boys Basketball:

STMA 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64

(The 3rd ranked Storm drop to 8-2 and will play at Sartell Thursday)

Cathedral 92, ROCORI 91 (overtime)

(Cathedral was led by Sal Camara with 26 points, Henry Schloe had 22 points and Hank Sand added 18. Cathedral is 8-3).

Osakis 80, St. John's Prep 53

(Senior Michael DeMars finished with 18 points and Sophomore Breck Richter added 12 for St. John's Prep)

Albany 63, Sauk Centre 52

(Braeden Justin led Albany with 25 points and Zeke Austin had 20 points for the Huskies)

BOLD 62, Melrose 53

Zimmerman 71, Becker 67

Upsala 52, Royalton 41

Rockford 67, Annandale 50

Big Lake 82, St. Francis 68

Milaca 103, Ogilvie 23

Minnewaska 71, Paynesville 60

Detroit Lakes 95, Little Falls 52

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI 53, St. Cloud Crush 38

Brainerd 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 42

(Greta Crandall led the Sabres with 19 points.

Detroit Lakes 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23

Albany 61, Cathedral 37

(Katie Pfeiffer had 11 and Ellie Voth added 10 for Cathedral. Cathedral record falls to 7-7 and travels to Melrose on Thursday.

Kimball 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 37

Holdingford 58, Maple Lake 32

Royalton 61, ACGC 34

Upsala 73, Browerville 30

BBE 73, Paynesville 56

St. Francis 56, Big Lake 40

Becker 68, Zimmerman 36

Montevideo 60, Melrose 36

Milaca 58, Little Falls 57

Pequot Lakes 60, Pierz 34

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, St. Cloud Crush 2

River Lakes 8, Willmar 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Brainerd 0

Little Falls 3, Cathedral 1

(Jaeger Wood scored the Crusader goal. Cathedral is at Hermantown tomorrow evening.)

Girls Hockey:

Moorhead 5, St. Cloud Crush 1

Willmar 1, River Lakes 1 (overtime)

Wrestling:

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 9

107: Clayton Birkholz (HLWW) over McKenzie Wagman-Kelley (SRR) (Fall 1:24) 114: Ryker Clobes (HLWW) over (SRR) (For.) 121: Corbin Long (HLWW) over Bryce Ness (SRR) (Fall 6:23) 127: Max Schlagel (HLWW) over (SRR) (For.) 133: Raydon Graham (HLWW) over (SRR) (For.) 139: Carter Pesta (SRR) over Alex Ogle (HLWW) (Dec 7-0) 145: Tony Baumann (HLWW) over Jack Barz (SRR) (Dec 11-4) 152: Brody Schraut (SRR) over (HLWW) (For.) 160: Caleb Michels (HLWW) over Nathan Lieser (SRR) (Fall 3:03) 172: William Kutz (HLWW) over (SRR) (For.) 189: Charlie Mumford (HLWW) over Isaac Thiele (SRR) (Fall 4:34) 215: Matthew Busse (HLWW) over Chris Smith (SRR) (Fall 4:15) 285: Willy Thesing (HLWW) over Taylin Nahouakhong (SRR) (Fall 0:38)