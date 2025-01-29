High School Sports Results Tuesday January 28

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, St. Michael-Albertville 4 (overtime)

(The Sabres improve to 10-8-1)

Elk River-Zimmerman 7, St. Cloud Crush 2

(St. Cloud falls to 5-13-1)

River Lakes 7, Prairie Center 1

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 2 (overtime)

(John Hirschfeld had two goals and an assist, including the game winner in overtime. Joey Gillespie added a goal and an assist and Bo Schmidt had two assists. The 7th ranked Crusaders outshot the #11 Flyers 54-24. Cathedral is at #9 East Grand Forks on Friday.)

Girls Hockey:

Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud Crush 3

(The Otters scored in the final three seconds of the game. Tech’s Reese Ruska had the hat trick for the Crush and Ella Gebhardt added an assist. St. Cloud closes out its regular season tomorrow at Willmar.)

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, Detroit Lakes 1

Chisago Lakes 5, River Lakes 1

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Willmar 44

(The Storm had 10 players score, 4 in double figures, led by Spencer Swenson's 20 points. The Storm used a 17-0 run early in the game to get separation and never looked back. Sauk Rapids-Rice are now 14-4 overall/10-0 in the Central Lakes Conference and will play at Alexandria Friday at 7:15. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM)

Cathedral 74, Pierz 64

(Sal Camara had 23 points to lead all scorers. Micah Nwachukwu added 13 points and Owen Grove chipped in 10 points for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 10-5 overall and host Osakis tomorrow night.)

Apollo 66, ROCORI 61

(Apollo was led by Azayah Washington with 28 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists, De’Anthony Sells had 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks and Johan Laumeyer had 7 points and 2 blocks for the Eagles).

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Tech 41

Albany 73, Milaca 41

(Sam Hondl led Albany with 18 points, Braeden Justin had 17 points and Zeke Austin had 16 points for the Huskies).

Royalton 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 53

Becker 68, St. Francis 31

Kimball 61, BBE 49

Litchfield 66, Annandale 62

ACGC 85, Maple Lake 57

Holdingford 77, Paynesville 52

Mora 76, Sauk Centre 75

Girls Basketball:

Little Falls 65, St. Cloud Crush 30

Willmar 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19

Fergus Falls 62, ROCORI 33

(Kate Van Erp led ROCORI with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and Mylie Hesse added 7 points for the Spartans).

Albany 71, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

(The 71 points scored is two shy of Albany's season high. Head Coach Aaron Boyum "We had a blend of transition, mid-range and timely perimeter shooting as well." Brynn Terwey led Albany with 20 points and Claire Lecy added 16 points for the Huskies).

Becker 58, St. Francis 53

Royalton 61, Foley 46

Paynesville 67, ACGC 40

Annandale 48, Litchfield 38

Upsala 55, BBE 54

Melrose 63, Benson 45

Milaca 73, Mora 49

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Brainerd 117, Tech-Cathedral-ROCORI-Becker 69

(Joey Krueger won the 200 free and was part of the 2nd place 200 medley and 200 free relays. TCRB is at Alexandria tomorrow.)

Nordic Skiing:

The Cathedral-Sartell girls Nordic Ski team finished 4th at the CLC Championships in Fergus Falls. Emma Jamison was 6th, Cece Jamison 8th, and Lilly Jamison was10th overall – all earning All-Conference honors. The Cathedral-Sartell boys Nordic Ski team finished 2nd as a team. The section meet is on Tuesday next week.