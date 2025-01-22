High School Sports Results Tuesday January 21
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Fergus Falls 2
Brainerd 5, St. Cloud Crush 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 10, Morris-Benson 1
River Lakes 7, Becker-Big Lake 4
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 4, Brainerd-Little Falls 1
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, Willmar 1
Alexandria 4, River Lakes 3
Boys Basketball:
Bemidji 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 55
ROCORI 74, Little Falls 51
Albany 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 26
(Zeke Austin led 4 players in double figures with 19 points for Albany)
Holdingford 78, Swanville 61
Monticello 74, Becker 60
Upsala 44, BBE 38
Suak Centre 63, Minnewaska 46
Montevideo 52, Melrose 40
Girls Basketball:
Little Falls 49, Cathedral 33
Sartell-St. Stephen 64, St. Cloud 13
(Sartell forced 32 turnovers and held the Crush to 2-29 shooting. The Sabres were led by Kennedi Gack with 15 points and Marni Koosmann with 13 points. Gabi Schumann had 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Kennedy Lewis added 7 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals.)
Royalton 71, Eden Valley-Watkins 52
Albany 47, Pierz 33
Monticello 73, Becker 42
Holdingford 65, Paynesville 59
Wednesday's Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Princeton at Cathedral