High School Sports Results Tuesday January 21

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Fergus Falls 2

Brainerd 5, St. Cloud Crush 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 10, Morris-Benson 1

River Lakes 7, Becker-Big Lake 4

Girls Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Brainerd-Little Falls 1

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, Willmar 1

Alexandria 4, River Lakes 3

Boys Basketball:

Bemidji 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 55

ROCORI 74, Little Falls 51

Albany 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 26

(Zeke Austin led 4 players in double figures with 19 points for Albany)

Holdingford 78, Swanville 61

Monticello 74, Becker 60

Upsala 44, BBE 38

Suak Centre 63, Minnewaska 46

Montevideo 52, Melrose 40

Girls Basketball:

Little Falls 49, Cathedral 33

Sartell-St. Stephen 64, St. Cloud 13

(Sartell forced 32 turnovers and held the Crush to 2-29 shooting. The Sabres were led by Kennedi Gack with 15 points and Marni Koosmann with 13 points. Gabi Schumann had 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Kennedy Lewis added 7 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals.)

Royalton 71, Eden Valley-Watkins 52

Albany 47, Pierz 33

Monticello 73, Becker 42

Holdingford 65, Paynesville 59

Wednesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Princeton at Cathedral