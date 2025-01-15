High School Sports Results Tuesday January 14

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 100, Detroit Lakes 88

(The Storm improve to 10-3)

Apollo 79, Willmar 57

(Apollo improves to 7-5)

Tech 60, ROCORI 56

(Tech is 3-9 while ROCORI is 4-9)

Albany 78, Cathedral 43

(Cathedral was led by Micah Nwachukwu with 14 points and Sal Camara added 12 points. Albany was led by Zeke Austin with 16 points)

Hope Academy 75, St. John's Prep 58

(The Johnnies were led in scoring by Senior Michael DeMars with 19 points and Sophomore Breck Richter chipped in 16 points.)

Foley 65, Pierz 60

Paynesville 79, Royalton 54

Holdingford 69, Kimball 43

Eden Valley-Watkins 62, ACGC 48

BBE 79, Maple Lake 64

Becker 97, Cambridge-Isanti 67

Sauk Centre 67, Annandale 63

Litchfield 66, New London-Spicer 50

Girls Basketball:

St. Michael-Albertville 74, Sartell-St. Stephen 44

(Gabi Schumann led the Sabres with 13 points and Kennedi Gack added 11.

Sartell plays at home on Saturday against Cambridge-Isanti.)

Albany 64, ROCORI 42

Big Lake 66, St. Cloud Crush 39

Becker 57, Cambridge-Isanti 45

St. John's Prep 65, Hope Academy 63

Annandale 41, Kimball 38

Pequot Lakes 54, Holdingford 50

BBE 69, Maple Lake 48

Paynesville 64, Melrose 61

New London-Spicer 74, Litchfield 35

Milaca 80, Pine City 44

Fergus Falls 55, Little Falls 16

Pierz 69, Hinckley-Finlayson 26

Boys Hockey:

Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Mora-Milaca 3

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5, River Lakes 2

Cathedral 6, Northern Lakes 1

(Bo Schmidt, Griffin Sturm, Jaeger Wood, Caden Johnson, John Hirschfeld, and Joey Gillespie all found the back of the net for the Crusaders.)

Little Falls 5, Alexandria 2

Girls Hockey:

Bemidji 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Wrestling

Willmar 65, Sauk Rapids-Rice 9

107: Landon Kassel (WILL) over (SRR) (For.) 114: Caiden Kassel (WILL) over (SRR) (For.) 121: Logan Fagerlie (WILL) over (SRR) (For.) 127: Bryce Ness (SRR) over Henry Kallevig (WILL) (TF 17-0 5:31) 133: Tommy Quinn (WILL) over Dylan Gapinski (SRR) (TF 15-0 3:01) 139: Sulley Anez (WILL) over Carter Pesta (SRR) (Fall 1:33) 145: Cavin Carlson (WILL) over (SRR) (For.) 152: Conlan Carlson (WILL) over (SRR) (For.) 160: Caleb Cruze (WILL) over Nathan Lieser (SRR) (Fall 3:57) 172: Steven Cruze (WILL) over (SRR) (For.) 189: Lawson Anez (WILL) over Isaac Thiele (SRR) (Fall 1:29) 215: Chris Smith (SRR) over James Dickman (WILL) (MD 16-6) 285: Finley Donelan (WILL) over (SRR) (For.)

Gymnastics:

St. Cloud Crush 137.95, Brainerd 117.875

Nordic Skiing:

Both the Sartell-Cathedral Girls and Boys Nordic Ski teams finished 2nd in the race at Alexandria. In the Alpine Ski event in Brainerd, the Boys and Girls teams both finished 4th. Individually, Jonathan Rice was 14th and Jack Wieber finished 15th overall on the boys’ side.