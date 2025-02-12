High School Sports Results Tuesday February 11
Girls Basketball:
Brainerd 86, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20
Alexandria 95, St. Cloud Crush 28
Sartell-St. Stephen 52, Willmar 39
(Greta Crandall led the Sabres with 22. Kennedi Gack added 11. Gabi Schumann had 6 rebounds and 4 assists. The Sabres will take on Alexandria at home on Thursday.)
Fergus Falls 69, ROCORI 27
Milaca 63, Cathedral 42
(Sophia Sinclair had 10 points in the first half as Cathedral fell to Milaca at home.)
Foley 71, Spectrum 39
St. John's Prep 59, North Lakes 23
(Miranda Meyer led all scorers with 15 points. Sylvie Bechtold and Claudia Ruzanic combined to score 19 points for the Johnnies.)
KMS 79, Paynesville 28
Minnewaska 54, Albany 36
Becker 68, Princeton 59
Swanville 59, Maple Lake 44
Melrose 72, Montevideo 60
Litchfield 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 48
Sauk Centre 69, Holdingford 36
Kimball 57, Upsala 52
Monticello 88, Big Lake 23
Boys Basketball:
Alexandria 109, Apollo 37
Detroit Lakes 69, ROCORI 65
Fergus Falls 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 62
Cathedral 69, Little Falls 61
(Cathedral was led by Ikenna Nwachukwu with 22 points and Sal Camara had 20 points. Cathedral is 15-7)
St. John's Prep 77, North Lakes 46
(The Johnnies were led in scoring by Senior Michael DeMars with21 points and Sophomore Breck Richter with 20 points).
Albany 79, Pierz 38
(Sam Hondl led Albany with 28 points)
Kimball 72, Paynesville 55
Becker 80, Princeton 55
Milaca 86, Rush City 78
Montevideo 82, Eden Valley-Watkins 62
Sauk Centre 64, Osakis 51
Pequot Lakes 59, Foley 42
Monticello 96, Big Lake 63
Boys Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen 8, St. Cloud Crush 2
River Lakes 6, Willmar 0