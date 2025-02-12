High School Sports Results Tuesday February 11

Girls Basketball:

Brainerd 86, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20

Alexandria 95, St. Cloud Crush 28

Sartell-St. Stephen 52, Willmar 39

(Greta Crandall led the Sabres with 22. Kennedi Gack added 11. Gabi Schumann had 6 rebounds and 4 assists. The Sabres will take on Alexandria at home on Thursday.)

Fergus Falls 69, ROCORI 27

Milaca 63, Cathedral 42

(Sophia Sinclair had 10 points in the first half as Cathedral fell to Milaca at home.)

Foley 71, Spectrum 39

St. John's Prep 59, North Lakes 23

(Miranda Meyer led all scorers with 15 points. Sylvie Bechtold and Claudia Ruzanic combined to score 19 points for the Johnnies.)

KMS 79, Paynesville 28

Minnewaska 54, Albany 36

Becker 68, Princeton 59

Swanville 59, Maple Lake 44

Melrose 72, Montevideo 60

Litchfield 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 48

Sauk Centre 69, Holdingford 36

Kimball 57, Upsala 52

Monticello 88, Big Lake 23

Boys Basketball:

Alexandria 109, Apollo 37

Detroit Lakes 69, ROCORI 65

Fergus Falls 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 62

Cathedral 69, Little Falls 61

(Cathedral was led by Ikenna Nwachukwu with 22 points and Sal Camara had 20 points. Cathedral is 15-7)

St. John's Prep 77, North Lakes 46

(The Johnnies were led in scoring by Senior Michael DeMars with21 points and Sophomore Breck Richter with 20 points).

Albany 79, Pierz 38

(Sam Hondl led Albany with 28 points)

Kimball 72, Paynesville 55

Becker 80, Princeton 55

Milaca 86, Rush City 78

Montevideo 82, Eden Valley-Watkins 62

Sauk Centre 64, Osakis 51

Pequot Lakes 59, Foley 42

Monticello 96, Big Lake 63

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 8, St. Cloud Crush 2

River Lakes 6, Willmar 0